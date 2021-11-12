$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.65. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $13.13 on Friday, hitting $628.18. 288,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.07 and a 200-day moving average of $627.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $443.14 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

