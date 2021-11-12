Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

WB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. 1,094,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,212. Weibo has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

