Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $615 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.64 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.670-$4.770 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $67.51. 172,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. Belden has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

