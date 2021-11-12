J Arnold Wealth Management Co Acquires 5,793 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.62. 226,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,172,352. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

