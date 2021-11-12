Formation Fi (FORM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $802,222.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $802,222.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,585,120% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formation Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

