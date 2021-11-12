Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Cap of $20.11 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

