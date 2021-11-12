Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$3.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE TCW traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$3.48. 492,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$865.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.