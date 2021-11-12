BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.