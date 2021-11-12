Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

UNP stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.44. 1,803,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,641. The company has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average is $220.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

