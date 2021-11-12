Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRUS traded up $16.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 394,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

