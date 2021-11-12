Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.440 EPS.

MCW stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

