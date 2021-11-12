MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. 244,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $79.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $966,429 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

