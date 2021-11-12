Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Declares Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON GMP remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
