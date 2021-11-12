Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Declares Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GMP remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

