Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.60

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRBY stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,936.50 ($25.30). 2,652,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,893. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,875.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,012.43.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

