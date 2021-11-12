MonaCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.78 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $112.57 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00002677 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,657.33 or 0.07278743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00393000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.57 or 0.01043318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00086783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.11 or 0.00406509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00269358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00260424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004876 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

