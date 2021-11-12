Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $34.48. 54,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $834.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

