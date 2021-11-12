Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE SBH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sally Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.
