Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sally Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

