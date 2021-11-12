Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,915.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,833.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,627.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

