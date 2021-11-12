Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.42. 76,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,900. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.