Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CDR stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

