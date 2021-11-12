Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.