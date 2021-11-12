Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$34.93

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.20 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,863,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,734. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.93 and a 1-year high of C$33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.19. The stock has a market cap of C$47.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

