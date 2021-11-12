Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.18 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $44.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.92 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $41.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 3,767,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,674. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

