Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Achieves $3.99 Billion

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. Loopring has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and $1.91 billion worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 150.4% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00004700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00223968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,247,513 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

