Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $126,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,225 shares of company stock worth $3,638,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 389,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,052. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.