Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $126,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,225 shares of company stock worth $3,638,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 389,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,052. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.