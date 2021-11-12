Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average is $227.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

