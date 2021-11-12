OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,301. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimizeRx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 292.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.