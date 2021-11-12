OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
NASDAQ OPRX traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,301. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.25 and a beta of 0.47.
In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
