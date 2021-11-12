Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $221.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $814.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 130,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,923. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $721.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

