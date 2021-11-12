Analysts Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €64.78

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.61 ($77.19).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

VNA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €52.78 ($62.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,060,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.51. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

