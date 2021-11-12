Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $24.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.39 billion. Target posted sales of $22.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $104.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.99 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.02. The company had a trading volume of 221,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,261. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1-year low of $158.64 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

