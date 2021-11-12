Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Sells 1,396 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,098,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,809,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 931,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

