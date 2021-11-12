Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Docebo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.