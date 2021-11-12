Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Beam Global stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 515,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,830. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $220.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of -0.07.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

