CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 355,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

