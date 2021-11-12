Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,523. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Evoke Pharma worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.