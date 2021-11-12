Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE RYAN traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 815,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.