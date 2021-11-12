OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,158 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 129,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 348,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,346,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.