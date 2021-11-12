Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

NYSE OGN traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,094. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

