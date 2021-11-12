Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$44.37. 124,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$35.40 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

