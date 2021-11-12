Oasis Network Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $338.70 million and $190.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

