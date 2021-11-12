WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

