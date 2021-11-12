-$0.54 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $640.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

