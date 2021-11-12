Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 4,876,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

