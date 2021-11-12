NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,791,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.54 and a 200 day moving average of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

