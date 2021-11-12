L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.51

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.51 and last traded at $96.21, with a volume of 35315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.