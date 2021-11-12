Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,659. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

