Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.69

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 10521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

