The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.61. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.31. The firm has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,175 shares of company stock worth $56,765,170. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 317,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.