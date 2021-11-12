Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.68. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,639. The company has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

