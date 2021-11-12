Argon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $706,495.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $706,495.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,801,015.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79536824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00097827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.44 or 0.07208203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,116.24 or 1.00286143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,969,825 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

